Advertisement

Timothy James Bunn, age 41, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at his residence.

Timothy was born February 8, 1981, in Texarkana, Texas, and was formerly employed with Cooper Tire and Rubber Company. He was a caring, funny guy and was always the life of the party. He enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys play football. His two girls, Paige and Preslee, were the pride and joy of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dickie and Floria Bunn.

He is survived by his two daughters, Paige Bunn and Preslee Bunn of Texarkana, Arkansas; the mother of his children, Whitney White of Texarkana, Arkansas; three brothers and one sister-in-law, Sam Wix, Paul Bunn, Adam and Marcia Bunn; one sister, Linda Wix; two aunts, Nita Bullard of Oklahoma, Judy Martin of Ft. Worth, Texas; one uncle, Paul Bullard of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; very special friends Leon and Beverly Turner of Texarkana, Arkansas; and a host of other friends and relatives.

Advertisement

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 P. M.

Funeral services will be 4:00 PM Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Leon Turner officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas

