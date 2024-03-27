Sponsor

Tina Jenett Brown, age 62, of Fouke, Arkansas, died on Sunday, March 24, 2024, in a local hospital surrounded by her family.

Tina was born April 22, 1961 in DeQueen, Arkansas. She was a homemaker and devoted wife. She enjoyed spending her time crocheting, cross-stitching, and sewing. She also liked to go for a drive. She did not need a destination; she would just hop in the car and go. She loved it when she could go with her grandchildren. Tina loved to spend time with her family, making memories to be cherished for a lifetime. She had a good sense of humor and was very funny. She had a big heart and was always kind. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Dixie Leeper; one sister, Paula Bohannon and one brother, Terry Alvis.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Brown; three sons and daughter-in-law, Jimmy Michael Green and Mayumi Green, Joseph Green, Jesson Green; two daughters, Mandi Green, Skylar Green; two grandsons, Jarred Green and Joshua Green; great-granddaughter, Ava Green; two sisters and brother-in-law, Shari and Bob Fant, Vickie Tolleson; one brother, Waylan Leeper, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Bob Fant officiating.

