Mrs. Joyce Gentry passed from this life on March 24, 2024, to begin her eternal life. Joyce battled cancer over the past several years. She passed away at Retreat of Kenwood in Texarkana, Texas.

Mrs. Gentry was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Alma Cole; her brother John “Bootney” Cole, sister-in-law Priscilla, and nephew Rob Cole.

Joyce is survived by her husband Johnnie C. Gentry of Texarkana, Texas. She loved being Johnnie’s wife for 40 years. She is also survived by her daughter, Tammy Whatley, Palm Bay, Florida; stepdaughter, Shelly Gentry of Texarkana, Texas; Todd Whatley (Cherie) Texarkana, Arkansas; Leslie Lemley of Hooks, Texas; grandchildren Luke Gentry, Tyler Whatley, and Kayla Whatley all of Texarkana area; and two great-grandchildren. Mrs. Gentry is also survived by her aunt, Marie Adams of Texarkana, Arkansas along with cousins and their families in the Texarkana area. Special family of Tony Kindle of Longview, Texas.

Mrs. Gentry graduated from De Queen High School, De Queen, Arkansas in 1960. She attended Henderson State University. She was the retired office manager of Jackson Pipe and Steele, Texarkana, Texas.

Mrs. Gentry loved her life with her husband, Johnnie. They enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and traveling. Joyce and Johnnie were avid Carnival Cruisers and traveled to Alaska, Maine, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and several islands in the Caribbeans. She spent time supporting the Vietnam Veterans. Joyce baked numerous cakes each year and gave them to the Veterans, friends at Mc Alisters, Military Recruiting Offices, friends at Ozark Bank of Texarkana, friends at Bob Delgiorno’s KKTK Fox Sports Texarkana, and other special friends. Mrs. Gentry also crocheted numerous blankets for family, friends, and newborn babies. Joyce had a blast going to concerts with her daughter Tammy. Some of her favorites were Kenny Rogers, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryant, George Strait, Brooks and Dunn, Garth Brookes, Tina Turner, and Keith Urban. Her favorite song was “Islands in the Stream” by Kenny Rogers. Joyce thoroughly enjoyed her favorite baseball team, the Texas Rangers and attended many games.

In lieu of flowers, please make monetary gifts to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, 1 Childrens Way, Little Rock, AR 72202.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Kings Highway, Nash, Texas, with Rev. Steve Minter officiating.

A visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service from 10:00- 11:00 A.M.