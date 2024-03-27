Sponsor

Todd Jason Fore, Age 54 of Texarkana, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer with his family and friends at his side.

Todd was born August 7, 1969, in Dallas, Texas.

Todd was a loving husband, dad, son, brother, uncle, Papa, and friend. He was a leader and a mentor to many in the community he served. He could always make you laugh with his great sense of humor and always had such a positive outlook on life. He loved to help and teach people whenever possible.

A true hero to many, he was a veteran in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a patrol officer with the Texarkana Police Department, then spent the majority of his career with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office where he retired as a Lieutenant. He then became the Justice of the Peace for Bowie County and was also the President and a founding member of the Bowie County Dive Team since its creation in 2009. He loved his job and serving his community.

He loved his family dearly, was proud of his sons, and held a special place in his heart for his two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

He is survived by his wife, Joanna Fore; two sons, Colby Fore and wife Samantha; Jason Fore and wife Lindsey; grandchildren, Steven and Luke Fore; mother, Larue Shilling and husband Clarence; brother, Toby Fore and wife Christy; nieces, Tiffany, April and Avery Fore; brother, Tracy Fore; nephew, Jonathan Fore; father-in-law, Ernest Johnson and wife Vivian; brother-in-law, Wade Johnson and wife Connie; along with many other relatives and friends.

The Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at First Baptist Church Atrium – Moore’s Lane Texarkana, Texas, where he was a member. This celebration can be viewed online at www.fbctexarkana.org/live. There will be a reception following the service.

In lieu of Flowers, the family is asking for memorial donations to be made to the Bowie County Dive Team, 1910 N. Kings Hwy #903, Nash, Texas 75569, or through Venmo. Https://venmo.com/u/BowieCountyDiveTeam