Ann Stanley, age 78, of Shreveport, LA, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Alexander, AR. She was born on January 1, 1946, in Vietnam.

Mrs. Stanley spent her working days as a restaurant owner. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, gardening, and spending time with family.

She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her husband David Francis Stanley.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Charlotte Davis, son-in-law Billy Davis, grandchildren Dalton Brown, Taylor Davis, Bella Davis, and Billy Davis III of San Antonio, TX; her son Richard Stanley, daughter-in-law Candice Stanley, grandchildren Madison Stanley, Tristan Stanley, and Ashtyn Stanley of Alexander, AR; her daughter Emily Dudley of Texarkana, TX, grandchildren Cally Satterfield, Hunter Satterfield, and Russell Dudley Jr., great-grandchildren Kaisen Deal, Amarah Deal, Xandyr Deal; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 6-8 PM, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

Graveside services will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Hillcrest Memorial Park.