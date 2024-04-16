Sponsor

Robyn Renee Hill, age 52, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 2, 1972, in Texarkana to James and Joann Carpenter.

In her free time, she enjoyed fishing, traveling, and spending time with her family and bestie. She was a faithful member of the House of Prayer Holiness Church. Her family described her as loving, giving, selfless, funny, and caring. She was the glue of her family. She was a wonderful and loving, daughter, wife, mother, nana, sister, and friend to many.

She was preceded by her mother Joann Carpenter, and brother James Shannon Carpenter.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of eighteen-years Rick Hill; Daughter Skyler Jones and husband Taylor; sons Gavin Hill, Tristen Hill, Bailey Hill, Riley Hill and wife Brittany; father James Carpenter; brother Robby Tefteller and wife Stacy; sister Cindy Capps; sister by heart Tina Mckean and husband Eric; grandchildren Gwen Hill, Roose Hill and, Milly Hill; special friend Dee Sweeden and a number of family and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, in Nash, Texas with Brother Dennis Heath officiating. The family will accept friends on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.