Tommy Rainey

U.S. Veteran

Tommy Boyd Rainey, age 78, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, April 11, 2022, in a local hospice facility.

Mr. Rainey was born December 22, 1943, in Dekalb, Texas to Jim and Ellen Rainey. He was a retired car salesman after 36 years in the industry. Tommy was a veteran of the United States Army and was an avid classic country music fan. He was a faithful member of Highland Park Baptist Church where he served as a greeter and met everyone with a friendly smile and a hug.

Survivors include his wife, Teri Rainey of Texarkana; two sons, Jeremy Rainey and Dan Rainey of New Boston; two stepsons, Alan Witten and wife Hailee of New Boston and Jared Witten and wife Meredith of Texarkana; five grandchildren, Hadlee, Brynlee, Lane, Charlee, and Maddux; one sister, Adelia Robinson of Dekalb; his beloved dog Peanut, along with other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, April 15, 2022, at Highland Park Baptist Church with Rev. Kevin Myers officiating. Burial will be at 1:00 PM Friday at Woodmen Cemetery in Dekalb.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

