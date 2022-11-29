Advertisement

Tommy Sidney Waggoner, age 79, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 28, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Waggoner was born on February 6, 1943, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and lived in Texarkana for most of his life. Tommy retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company and was a Christian. He was an avid outdoorsman and never missed an opportunity to hunt deer or turkey with friends or relatives. He also enjoyed fishing for crappie and catfish, sharing a meal, and creating memories with his family. He was preceded in death by two wives, Patricia Wheat Waggoner and Linda Vincent Waggoner, and one grandson, Ronald Banks.

He is survived by his three daughters and two sons-in-law, Theresa and Ronnie Ditmore of Vernon, Texas; Erica Banks of Texarkana, Arkansas; Lynn and Ron Collins of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Jen Waggoner of Genoa, Arkansas; two brothers, Bill Waggoner of Texarkana, Arkansas; Wayne Waggoner of Magnolia, Texas; ten grandchildren, Amber, Ray, Chelcey, Veronica, Reanna, Savannah, Raygan, Colt, Aubrey and Kolebie, fourteen great-grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, December 2, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M.

