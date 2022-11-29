Helen Walker

Advertisement

Helen Marie Walker, age 80, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, November 28, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Walker was born June 21, 1942, in Hooks, Texas to Christopher Rose and Bessie Sullivan Rose. She was retired from Red River Army Depot and then worked as a cook and manager for Western Sizzlin’. Mrs. Walker loved to cook and watch cooking shows. She enjoyed puzzle books especially Sudoku and loved jewelry. She was also an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Rayford Walker, one daughter, Nina Glascock, one sister, Ruth Rose, one brother Tony Rose, and one son-in-law, Jimmie Davis.

Survivors include her children, Christopher (Ann) Glascock, Tina Glascock, Elizabeth Davis, Melissa Wilson, and Rayford Walker, Jr.; two brothers, Larry Rose, and Allen Rose; one sister, Francis Rose; six grandchildren, Anthony, Jessica (Donald), Ceila, Kristy, Kiante, Takyia, and CheyAnne; five great-grandchildren, Easton, Sydney, Dakari, Kameron, Zakayla, and Isaiah; along with other relatives.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will be at Red Lick Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.

