Tara Lynn King, 51, of Texarkana, passed away December 7, 2024. She was born January 2, 1973 to Wallace Richard and Dorthory Dickey in Texarkana, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother W.R. Dickey, Jr.

She is survived by her husband Curtis King; one step-daughter, Delaney Parker and husband Shaun; two grandchildren Lennox and Royre Parker, one sister Tresa Underwood; one brother Dennis Dickey; father-in-law and mother-in-law; Deryl and Patsy King, two brothers-in-law; Glen King and Scott King, two sisters-in-law; Rachel King and Kendra King and a host of nieces and nephews.

Tara was a graduate of Pleasant Grove Schools in 1991 and a member of the BPO Elks USA. She loved fishing and to play darts. Her dogs were her babies. She spent 15 years with DFAS as an accountant tech.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM- 7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 12, 2024 at Chapelwood Cemetery.