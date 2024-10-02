Sponsor

Evelyn Myers, 92, passed away Friday, September 27, 2024, in Texarkana, Texas. Evelyn was born on July 23, 1932, in Walker County, Alabama to M. C. and Cora Kilgore.

Evelyn worked alongside her husband in their business, Manufactures Outlet, until her retirement. She loved and served The Lord Jesus Christ and was a member of First Baptist Church, Moores Lane Texarkana, where she formerly taught Sunday School and was an active member of Bible Study Fellowship for many years.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Walter, and her son Ronnie. She is survived by her grandchildren Caleb Myers (Kayleigh), and Courtney Hale (Josh), great-grandchildren Coralynn and Crosby Magie, daughter-in-law Linda Myers, step-granddaughter Pam Giddings and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, September 30, 2024, at 2:00 pm in the chapel at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas with the Rev. Mike Beck officiating. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until service time. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Evelyn will lie in state at the funeral home on Sunday, September 29, from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.