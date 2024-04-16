Sponsor

Trenet Olene Richardson, age 75, of Fouke, Arkansas, died on Monday, April 15, 2024, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Richardson was born May 24, 1948, in Fouke, Arkansas. He was a member of United Steel Workers Local 752. Mr. Richardson spent his working days as a tire builder for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. until he retired in 1997. He and his wife Charlotte also owned and operated a poultry house for Tyson Foods for an estimated 22 years, along with raising cattle. He kept himself busy in the tool shed along with his grandson Mason. Whenever we wanted to talk to him, we could find him sitting in the front yard under the shade tree when the weather was beautiful. After his retirement, he and his wife spent days traveling the roads to watch his grandchildren play sports, trap shooting, and showing cattle.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Richardson, his mother, Wynema Richardson, and his brother Caddell Richardson.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 53 years, Charlotte Richardson, and daughters Lawanda Keahey and husband Scott Keahey, Challis Pugh, husband Russ Pugh; grandchildren Cara Atkinson, husband Jamie Atkinson, Mason Garrett and Carlie Keahey; great-grandchildren Harper Atkinson, Hadlee Atkinson and Rebel Atkinson; sister, Jeanette McKinney; and brother, Danny Richardson and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at Independence Cemetery with Rev. Frank McFerrin officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.