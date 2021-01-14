Advertisement

Troy Scott Adkins, 56, of Texarkana, TX passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 after a brave fight with colon cancer.

His lifetime was filled with enriching occupations such as a Navy Veteran, carpenter, truck driver, and his most beloved work as a Sports Track builder and track striper. Troy had a thirst for knowledge, was an amazing artist, and most of all, he loved to get people to laugh. Troy was born on July 14, 1964 to Troy Dean Adkins (deceased) and Betty Ann Stumpp of Texarkana, TX.

He leaves behind his mother, sister and brother; Betty Hawkins, Deanne Adkins and Ray Adkins, as well as a niece and nephews and ten great-nieces and nephews. Troy’s legacy will live on in the hearts of all who loved him, never to be forgotten.

Advertisement

A celebration of his life will be held with his family in Woodbridge, VA. His cremation is in the care of Texarkana Funeral Home.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Troy Scott Adkins, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.