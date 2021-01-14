Advertisement

Karen Denise Reed, 61, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away January 12, 2021. She was born December 9, 1959 in Hope, Arkansas. She was a Licensed Massage Therapist. A genuine cowgirl at heart, Ms. Reed enjoyed riding horses and loved all things Country and Western dancing.

She is preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Mary Grant; Maternal Grandparents Clifton and Lee White; and her Paternal Grandparents Norman and Ora Grant.

She is survived by her three children and their spouses Amanda and James Allen, Wade and Brandy Campbell, and Ryan and Emily Campbell; six grandchildren Madison Allen, Hailey Allen, Titus Campbell, Makinley Campbell, Chloe Campbell, and Ava Campbell; one brother Kiley Grant; and numerous family members, friends, and loved ones.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday January 16, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home – Texas Boulevard.

