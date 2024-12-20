Sponsor

Trudie Lee Hardwick passed away on Dec. 9, 2024 at the young age of 96. He was born the son of Autrey Hardwick, Sr. and Ruthia Hardwick July 7, 1928.

Preceded him in death was his parents and eight siblings.

He received his education in Little River County in Foreman, Arkansas at Unity Elementary and High School.

He later enlisted in the Army and married the love of his life Versie Lee Gooden, July 9, 1952 (72 years of marriage) where two children were born.

He moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1954 to take care of his family. He worked many years as a Labor Construction Supervisor for Bob Campbell, Drywall Plastering Construction Company. He opened up a Shine Parlor and Record Shop located in downtown Phoenix known as “Hardwick’s Records” in the mid 1960’s for many years.

He united with Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church under the leadership of HY Stevenson on Easter Sunday 1954.

He continued his dedicated service at Pilgrim Rest also under the leadership of Wesley Jones, Sr. and Alexis A. Thomas for his faithful and dedicated service where he became an Ordained Deacon and Chairman of the Deacon Board until November 17, 1991. He soon retired and moved back to Ashdown, Arkansas and united with Friendship Baptist Church and later St. John Baptist Church as a Deacon until his health failed.

His passion and love was taking care of his horses and raising cows.

He leaves to cherish his Memories: His Wife: Versie Lee Hardwick of Ashdown, AR. Daughter: Linda Perryman and Son: Roy Lee (Andrea) Hardwick, Sr. both of Phoenix, AZ. Brothers: Leroy (Addie) Hardwrick and Riley Lee (Grace) Hardwrick of Foreman, AR, Worris (Nell) Hardwrick of Dekalb, TX.; One Granddaughter, Seven Grandsons, Twenty-two Great-Grandchildren; One Great-Great Grand-Daughter; God-Daughter: Mae Bell Paxton of Ashdown, AR; Special Friend: Shelia Jackson of Ashdown, AR and a Host of other Relatives and Friends.