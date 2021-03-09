Valarie Poteet

Advertisement

Valarie Teague Poteet, age 34, of Texarkana, Arkansas died March 3, 2021 at her residence.

Mrs. Poteet was born February 19, 1987 in Texarkana, Texas. She was a Christian and was a manager for Subway, but her most important job was that of being a mom, wife, aunt, daughter and sister. She loved her family and was an avid razorback fan. If Valarie was your friend, she was a friend for life.

She is survived by her husband of eleven years, Chris Poteet; three children, Addison Teague, Collin Poteet and Bentley Poteet; her parents, Darrell and Lenor Teague; one sister and brother in-law, Tiffany and Dustin McCrary; three step-brothers, Justin and his wife Lori Ann West, Quentin West, Daniel and Sarah West; sixteen nieces and nephews, Cody, Anna, Jayden, Landon, Urijah, Bryson, Alexis, Christian, Ava, John Thomas, Davin, Amarah, Blakelyn, Kaylee, Landon, Piper and a host of other friends and relatives.