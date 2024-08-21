Sponsor

Eula “Kate” Nicholson, age 76, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2024, surrounded by her family that she so dearly loved.

Kate was born on October 5, 1947, in Bowie County, Texas, to John and Marie Thornton. She was raised in Hooks, Texas, and was a graduate of Hooks High School. After marrying the love of her life, Roy Nicholson, she moved to Texarkana, Texas. She was a member of First Baptist Church Texarkana for over forty years.

She and Roy enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and were members of several motorhome clubs where they met many lifelong friends. Her hobbies included crafts of all kinds, but mostly cross stitching, crocheting, and jewelry making. Since the birth of her grandchildren, Kate earned the name of “Memaw” which friends and family have affectionately referred to her and brought Kate a great deal of pride of honor.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, and son, John Allan Reed.

She is survived by her son, Brian Nicholson (Misti); her sister, Becky Hanna (Harold); one brother-in-law Ed Nicholson (Ann); two granddaughters, Brailey McElwee (Tyler), and Blaize Nicholson; three grandsons Brayden Nicholson (Denver), Briar Reed and Dylan Silvey (Caitlyn); eleven great-grandchildren; as well as a host of other loved relatives and friends.

The Nicholson Family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to two special friends, James and Linda Moody, as well as The Oaks Memory Care and nurse Mary Allen, for the loving care and support they provided for Kate.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2024, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, TX, with interment to follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.