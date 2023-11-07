Vera Peavy

Sponsor

Vera Green Peavy, 81, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 5, 2023, in her home surrounded by her family.

Vera was born July 19, 1942, in Fouke, Arkansas, to Earnest and Mildred Green. She was a member of Beech Street Baptist Church, where she was very active until her illness prevented her from attending. She was known by many as Mrs. Vera… a true lady with the heart of a servant. She spent her entire life doing things for others and she loved nothing more than cooking meals for her family and friends. The joy she brought to a room was immeasurable as she would come in with a big smile and tight hug for everyone.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 27 years, Jerry Peavy of Texarkana, Arkansas; twin sister, Vivian Barker of Fouke, Arkansas; two sons, Stephe (Robin) Worley of Benton, Arkansas, and Mike (Cathy) Worley of Camden, Arkansas; a special son who was there in the good times and bad times, Greg Jones; two step-sons, David Peavy and Michael Peavy both of Texarkana; nine grandchildren, Ben Worley of Little Rock, Arkansas, Thomas Worley of Little Rock, Arkansas, Noah (Jensen) Worley of Harrison, Arkansas, Jonah Worley of Camden, Arkansas, Nicolas Peavy of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Aaron (Mallory) Peavy of Spring, Texas, Ryan Peavy, Caleb Peavy, and Kathryn Peavy; three great-grandchildren, Blair Peavy, Cora Peavy, and Emmerson Peavy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Dr. Eric Chaffin officiating. Burial will follow at Independence Cemetery in Fouke, Arkansas. Vera will be greatly missed, but we rejoice that she is worshipping at the feet of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 10:30 AM until 11:00 AM.

