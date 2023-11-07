Sponsor

William ‘Bill’ Dewayne Latham, age 59 of New Boston, Texas passed away Monday, October 30, 2023 at his residence. Mr. Latham was born August 11, 1964 in Gladewater, Texas to Gary and Mary Latham. He was retired as Environmental Coordinator with Texas A & M, College Station, a member of Plentiful Harvest Church, New Boston and is preceded in death by his parents, Father and Mother in Law, Jerry Barberee, Sr and Jerrie Barberee, a brother in law, Jerry “Bubba” Barberee, Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Gina Latham, a son, Jeremiah Dewayne and wife Robin Pierce, two daughters, Nicole Latham and boyfriend Tyrone Richardson, Stephanie and husband Daniel Perez, grandchildren, James, Joshua, Jacob, Georgia, Mary, William, Charles, Annabella and Hannah, one sister, Jane and husband Tom McWhorter, a brother, David Latham and a number of other relatives and friends.

Local arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Plentiful Harvest Church – New Boston, Texas and will also be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Aldersgate Church – College Station, Texas.

