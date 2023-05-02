Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Vernon William Vickers, Jr. age 77, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, died Thursday, April 27, 2023, in a Hot Springs, Arkansas hospital surrounded by his family.

Mr. Vickers was born December 3, 1945, in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a retired Meat Market Manager with Kroger, where he worked for 40 years. He was a member of the Church of Christ and the Army National Guard. Vernon was an avid golfer at Hot Springs Country Club and enjoyed horse racing at Oaklawn. He enjoyed being in the company of his many friends and family throughout the years. He could often be found outside listening to old country music, telling stories. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon William Vickers, Sr. and Henrietta Vickers, and one sister and brother-in-law, Verna Dean and Lee Lanes.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Faye Vickers of Hot Springs, Arkansas; one son, Chris Vickers of Hot Springs, Arkansas; three daughters and one son-in-law, Angiee and Robin Mitchell of Benton, Arkansas; Aimee Irwin and Mike Bolin of Hot Springs, Arkansas; and Ashley Vickers of Bryant, Arkansas. He was Grandpa and Pawpaw to six grandchildren; Lauren Harvey and her husband, Wade; Justeen Link and her husband, Alex; Daylan Irwin, Brandon Irwin; Taylor Mitchell and Hunter Vickers; four great-grandchildren, Layne Harvey, Magnolia Harvey, Hudson Harvey and Beckham Link and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 P.M. Monday, May 1, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Dennis Sams officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday afternoon from 1:00 to 2:00 P. M.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Arkansas Children’s Way, Little Rock, Arkansas 72202. https://www.archildrens.org/giving

Pallbearers will be Chris Vickers, Hunter Vickers, Daylan Irwin, Brandon Irwin, Robin Mitchell, Wade Harvey, Wayne Scroggins, and Robin Sams.

Special thank you to the staff at Arkansas Extended Care and CHI St. Vincent for their care and love.

