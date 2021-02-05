Advertisement

Shirley Fay Jones, age 91, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on February 3, 2021 in a local nursing facility.

Mrs. Jones was born on May 30, 1929 in Clarksville, Texas to her parents Gordan and Ila Alford. She was a housewife who loved gardening and cooking for her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Buddy Jones; and her daughter, Sherry Brackeen.

Advertisement

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Patsy Jones and Buddy Jones; her grandchildren, Bill Mack Brackeen, Trisha Hunley, Lacy Tubbs, Laura Mollett, Lisa McEvoy, Carri Jones, and April Jones; several great-grandchildren; along with her brother, Thomas Long; and her sister, Rita Westbrook.

Due to Covid the family will be having a private graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dierksen Hospice.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Shirley Fay Jones, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.