Walt Blanchard, III

Walter (Walt) Weir Blanchard III, 74, of Texarkana passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023 at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. He was born on April 11, 1948 in Seattle, Washington to the late Walter and Glennie Blanchard. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Pat Foster and Kathleen Trolinger.

Walt married the love of his life, his high school sweetheart and best friend, Kathy on June 5, 1971. He was a social worker by profession and worked as the director of in-patient rehab for many years. Walt volunteered with various organizations including the Louisiana Jaycees, the Texarkana Rotary Club, youth director at Eylau Baptist Church, and the VIP program at FBC Texarkana. He also served his Texarkana community by umpiring youth baseball games. Walt had the biggest heart for not just family but all people, which is evident in the memories of those who knew him. Walt enjoyed golfing, bowling, his Agape Sunday School class, and “cruising” with his wife Kathy and best friends, Larry and Cheri Harris. Spending time with his grandchildren was his favorite pastime.

Cherishing his memory are his wife, Kathy Blanchard; daughter, Michelle Monroe (Sayer) of Katy, Texas; son, Justin Blanchard (Allison) of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; brothers, Michael Blanchard (Nancy) and John Blanchard; sister, Barbara Barnett (Mike); brothers-in-law, Dean Foster and Jerry Trolinger; grandchildren, McKenzie Blanchard, Connor Monroe, Bailey Blanchard, Katie Monroe, Caleb Monroe, and Tolley Blanchard; special friends, Larry and Cheri Harris; as well as a host of extended family and friends like family.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the Atrium at First Baptist Texarkana (Moores Lane). Visitation to follow.

Memorials may be made to MD Anderson, St. Jude’s, or the American Cancer Society.

