Charles Wayne Campbell, age 72, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Tuesday, December 22, 2020, in a Bossier City, Louisiana hospital due to complications from Covid-19.

Wayne was born April 19, 1948, in Texarkana, Texas to Charles “Sam” Campbell and Margaret Singleton Campbell, who preceded him in death. He was a graduate of Liberty-Eylau High School where he was quite the athlete who played football, baseball, basketball and ran track. Wayne was an avid golfer and loved everything to do with the game of golf. He was also a salesman for AmeriTurf, a company that sold materials to golf courses. Wayne was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Campbell of Texarkana, Arkansas; his two children, Meredith Smith and husband, Matt of Justin, Texas and Dave Campbell and wife, Vickie of Austin, Texas; three step-children, Stacy Loggins and husband Jim, Terri Cunningham and husband Donnie, and Justin Dean, all of Texarkana; one sister, Jeanne Birge and husband, Danny of Texarkana, Arkansas; and eleven grandchildren, Sam Smith, Tristan Howell, Tanner Howell, Clover Campbell, Cameron Loggins, Hannah Loggins, Madeline Cunningham, Molly Kate Cunningham, John Cunningham, Natalie Dean and Asa Dean; along with numerous other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Neathery officiating. Private burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday prior to the service.