With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Walter Patrick Boyd on December 25, 2024, at the age of 78. Walter was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, retired U.S. Army Reserve Veteran (Sergeant First Class) and friend who touched the lives of many with his kindness, wisdom, and unwavering support.

Walter is preceded in death by his loving wife, Claudia Boyd, Father Howard T. Boyd, Mother Leta Ozell McDougald Boyd and brothers William (Bill) Boyd, Robert (Bob) Boyd.

He is survived by his son Stephen P. Boyd (Lori), Granddaughter Josie Boyd. He also leaves behind his siblings, Annette Rawls (Joe), Mike Boyd, Jan Lea (Jack), and Stanley Boyd, and numerous nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

Born on September 7, 1946, Walter spent his life dedicated to his family and career. His legacy in the paper bag industry spanned decades, earning him respect and admiration from colleagues and clients alike. Walter’s commitment to excellence and integrity was evident in every project he undertook, and his work will continue to stand as a testament to his skill and dedication.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Walter was known for his warm smile, generous spirit, and passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed coaching baseball, basketball and football for the youth of White Hall, Arkansas.

He was very active in Masonry, he was Past Master of Border Masonic Lodge in Texarkana, Texas, Scottish Rite Mason and Shriner at Hella Shrine. He was a man of great character, always ready to lend a helping hand or share a piece of wisdom. His presence brought comfort and joy to those around him, and his memory will be forever cherished.

The visitation will be Thursday evening January 2, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. A graveside service to honor Walter’s life will be held on January 3, 2025 at 11 A.M. at Chapelwood Memorial Garden at 1015 N. Kings Highway, Nash, Texas 75569. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Scottish Rite Children’s Hospitals, Shriners Children’s Hospitals or American Diabetes Association in Walter’s name.