Chester “Cookie” Daniel Coleman, age 80, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at his residence.

Mr. Coleman was born March 21, 1942 in Camden, Arkansas. He was a Cattle Broker and member of the NCHA.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Mauldin Coleman of Texarkana, Texas; two sons, Michael Coleman and wife Heather of Texarkana, Texas, Mark Coleman of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter, Malissa Reese and husband Ken of Texarkana, Texas; one sister, Dora Faye Roy of Texarkana, Texas; seven grandchildren, Ashley Coleman, Ashley Davis, Taylor Richard, Madison Roberts, Maggie Coleman, Millicent Coleman and Cody Reese; three great-grandchildren, Branson Richard, Harper Davis and Kase Roberts and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, in memory of Chester “Cookie” Coleman donations may be sent to Horsemen for Christ, PO Box 9524, Wichita Falls, TX 76308 as well as Venmo @horsemenforchrist or

Facebook horsemenforchrist.