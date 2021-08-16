Advertisement

Wanda Henry, 81, of Texarkana passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021. She was born October 5, 1939, to Hollis and Oma Dixon in Bodcaw, Arkansas.

She was a member of First Baptist Church Texarkana, the Daisy Garden Club, Texas Retired Teachers, and Delta Kappa Gamma.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Wanda leaves behind her husband, Pat Henry of Texarkana; her daughter, Andrea Coblentz and husband Kenny of North Port, Florida; four grandchildren, Rachel, Luke, Jude, Samuel; her brother, Gayle Dixon and wife Donna of Prescott, Arkansas; two brothers-in-law, Jack Henry and wife Rosemary of Texarkana, William Henry and wife Janice of Amarillo, Texas; sister-in-law, Cleo Henry Flanagan of Texarkana, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Nash, Texas.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the First Baptist Church Texarkana.