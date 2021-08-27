Deborah Irene Holder

Advertisement

Dr. Deborah I. Holder, age 64 of Texarkana, Texas went to be with her Lord Jesus on Monday, August 23, 2021, at a local hospital.

Dr. Holder was born on May 10, 1957, to parents Buddy and Ona Irene Smeltzer in Texarkana, Arkansas. Deborah loved teaching and education. She took on extra roles as a wife, mother, and church servant to attain her educational degrees, finally obtaining an EdD. in healthcare administration in 2010. She taught nursing at Texarkana College, McNeese State University in Lake Charles, LA, and at Panola College in Center, TX as an instructor for over twenty years. She loved her work, her students, and was beloved by all of those she taught. In her free time, she enjoyed decorating, gardening, photography, and shopping. She was a wonderful woman with a servant’s heart whose greatest joy in life was taking care of those who surrounded her. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

She had a special gift of discernment, allowing her to support and counsel many who came to her. She served faithfully as a pastor’s wife and taught Bible classes for many years. Like many in her family, she had a gift for music and often sang at church services and events. Her life was her family, her church, and her calling.

Advertisement

She was a member of Sigma Theta Tau Kapp Psi, the National League for Nursing, and Sigma Theta Tau International, Cornerstone Baptist Church, Texarkana, AR and the family of God.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents and parents.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of forty-five years, Dr. David G. Holder of Texarkana, Texas; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Samuel and Melody Holder of Rockwall, Texas, Caleb Holder of Texarkana, Texas; six grandchildren; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Carolyn and Mike Lee of Texarkana, Texas, Rita and Chuck Sawyer of Seattle, Washington; one brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Kayla Smeltzer of Texarkana, Arkansas; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and a host of special friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at Trinity Baptist Church, Texarkana AR, with Reverend Tom Bruce officiating. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Texarkana, Texas under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texarkana, Texas.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021, from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.