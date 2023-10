Sponsor

Wanda Louise (Sladovnik) Gardner, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. Mrs. Gardner was born on March 27, 1938.

Graveside Services will be held on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Godley Prairie Cemetery – New Boston, Texas under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home – New Boston, Texas. There is no set visitation.