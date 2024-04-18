Sponsor

Remembering the Life of

Waverly Burkins Sr. 83 was born February 01, 1941, in Texarkana, Texas to the late Isom and Clara Burkins. He was preceded in death by Milton Rogers, Odis Rogers, Sidney Burkins and Sammie Burkins.

Waverly Burkins married Loria Nard on January 15, 1960, and they were blessed with four children, Waverly Burkins, Jr., Troy (Sherri) Burkins, Shawn Burkins and Timothy Burkins.

Later he united with Kathy McBride of Texarkana, Arkansas until he departed this Life.

Waverly worked for Decker Packing Company, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company. He found his passion in construction work, where he became self-employed, as an Independent contractor. He was dedicated and took pride in his work. He never met a strange and. he would take time to talk to everyone. He was an excellent cook, He cooked for several businesses in town.

He was a hard-working self-employed professional who dedicated his life to providing for his family. Waverly will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those he touched.

He will be remembered for his love for his family, kind heart, generous spirit and unwavering committed to his loved ones.

Waverly’s presence will be greatly missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him.

He leaves to cherish his memory:

Sisters: Bobbie Starks, Lottie Wilson, Earnestine Burkins, Onetha Ward, Charlotte Miller

Brothers: R.L. Burkins, Isom Burkins, JR., Tommie Lee Burkins

Grand Children: Robert Kennedy, Jeremy Christian, Jarvis Burkins, Garrison Burkins Christopher Golston, Timothy Isaiah Burkins, Destiny Loria Burkins, Elijah Burkins; Seven Great Grandchildren

Best Friends: Eddie Norment, Patrick Loosbrock, William Matlock and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, April 19, 2024 3:00-5:00 Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, April 20, 2024 10:00 AM Hickory Hill Baptist Church 298 Cantrell Street Nash, Texas 75569. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.