TASD Announces Three New Administrators

The Texarkana Arkansas School District (TASD) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of three distinguished educators to key administrative positions within the district. These appointments mark a significant step forward in TASD’s commitment to providing exceptional educational leadership and support to its students, staff, and community.

Johnny Arnold has been appointed as the new Principal of Arkansas High School. Arnold brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served TASD in various capacities since 2010. He has previously held positions as a chemistry teacher, assistant principal, and principal. Arnold is a proud graduate of Henderson State University, holding a Bachelor of Science, Master of Arts in Education, and Master of Science in Education Leadership degrees.

Thelma Forte assumes the position of Principal at Arkansas Middle School, following her tenure as interim principal since March. With over 29 years of teaching and administrative experience, Forte is a seasoned educator dedicated to fostering academic excellence and student success. Her diverse background includes administrative roles such as assistant principal and principal within TASD, as well as superintendent in Mineral Springs, AR.

Dana Walker returns to the TASD community as the Director of the Arkansas Better Chance (ABC) Pre-K Center. Walker’s extensive career in education spans 15 years, during which she has served as a teacher, reading specialist, and assistant principal in various districts across Arkansas and Texas. She holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Southern Arkansas University, embodying a steadfast commitment to early childhood education and development.

“We are thrilled to welcome Johnny Arnold, Thelma Forte, and Dana Walker to their new roles within the Texarkana Arkansas School District,” said Dr. Lloyd Jackson, Superintendent of TASD. “Their collective expertise, dedication, and passion for education will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth and success of our schools and the students we serve.”

Please join us in congratulating Johnny Arnold, Thelma Forte, and Dana Walker on their appointments and in wishing them every success in their new endeavors.