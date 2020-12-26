Advertisement

Carmileta Sewell Kinder, age 80 of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in North Carolina after a long Illness.

Mrs. Kinder was born July 7, 1940 in Miller County, Arkansas and retired from Verizon Telephone Co. Her greatest trait in life was having a mother’s heart and showing love to her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Kinder, her son, Stephen L. Kinder, her parents, Champ and Rosa Lee Sewell, four brother, CC Sewell, Tommy Sewell, Willie Sewell, Hansel Sewell, one sister, Anita Robertson.

She is survived by two brothers, Jerry Sewell, and Max Sewell, six sisters, Mary Sue Baughn, Kathleen Hensley, Agnes Butler, Desiree Johnson, Stephanie Dodson, LaQuita Rose, one special niece, Coliesta Vidak, two special great nieces, Paige Moore and Halle Vidak and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside Services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Holly Springs Cemetery with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, December 26th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

