Wesley Self, 83, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on November 23, 2024, at a local hospital. He was born December 11, 1940, to Arley and Viva Bean in Clarksville, Texas.

He started Phase 1 concrete for over 50 years and took pride in his work. He was definitely not lazy! He enjoyed country music, traveling, and spending time with family. Wesley loved being a Pops. He also enjoyed reading and he had a passion for mowing.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his son Clint Self.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years Susan Self of Texarkana, Arkansas; four sons Kenneth Self and wife Aly of Queen City, Texas, Gary Self and wife Misty of Texarkana, Texas, Keith Self and wife Tina of Redwater, Texas, Wesley “Spider” Self and wife Erin of Texarkana, Arkansas; daughter Christine Self of Texarkana, Texas; a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother Carl Bean and wife Evalyn of Genoa, Arkansas; sister Mary Hutson and David of Detroit, Texas; special friend Dot Williford, along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel, 3515 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

Interment will be at Memorial Gardens, 5200 E Broad St. Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.