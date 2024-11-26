Sponsor

Mrs. Dena Allene Wroten, age 81, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

Mrs. Wroten was born March 28, 1943, in Texarkana and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. She was a member of Freedom Grace Church and was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, A. R. (Buddy) and Tommie Taylor, and a sister, Thomasene Honea.

Survivors include her husband, Gene A. Wroten, of Texarkana, Arkansas, one daughter, Angie Wroten, one son, Allen Wroten, and a brother-in-law, Jerry Honea, and wife, Donna, all of Texarkana, Arkansas.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 A. M. Wednesday at Memorial Gardens with Rev. Ronnie Freeman and Rev. James Reynolds officiating. The burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 P. M. until 7 P. M. on Tuesday.

Memorials may be made to Christians United for Israel, P. O. Box 1307, San Antonio, TX 78295