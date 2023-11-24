Sponsor

Willella Joyce Falls, age 88, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2023. She was born on August 28, 1935, in Tuttle, Oklahoma, to Mace and Ozella Brown.

Mrs. Falls spent years as a radio announcer under the radio personality name Willella Brown with KENA in Mena, Arkansas, and KOSY in Texarkana. The accomplishment she was most proud of was obtaining her Real-Estate Brokers License. She truly enjoyed helping home buyers find their perfect home. In her free time, she enjoyed family time, resting and cooking. Her favorite meal was pinto beans, fried potatoes and cornbread. She was an active member of Beech Street Baptist church for forty-eight years, where she was a Sunday school outreach leader. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and realtor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mace Brown, Ozella Willmon Brown, and her sisters, Pauline Stewart, Geraldine Trammel, Juanita Hill, Barbara Dodd, and Joanne Brown.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Landis Duane Falls; daughter, Cynthia Veri (Robert); son, Steven Falls (Gia); daughter, Lori Thane (David); brother, James Brown (Janet); grandchildren, Annslee Turley (Jeremy), Mitchell Thane (Sydney), Britton Falls (Brittney); great-grandchildren, Thane Turley, Henry Ellis Turley, Wylie Thane, William Thane, Laithen Taylor, Lylah Falls and Lillian Falls due in January and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 25, 2023, at Beech Street Baptist Church in Texarkana, Arkansas, with Dr. Eric Chaffin officiating. Burial will be in Rondo Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the church Saturday morning from 10:30 until service time.

