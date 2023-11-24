Sponsor

Charles Edward Brassell age 73 of Simms, Texas passed away Saturday, November 18, 2023 in his home. Mr. Brassell was born August 29, 1950 to James and Mary Ann Brassell in Dallas, Texas. He was retiring after many years from Red River Army Depot as a mechanic. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Dorothy Kay Brassell.

He is survived by his children, David and wife Jodey Christen, Debra and husband Jeff Shaw, Dewayna and husband John Gortney, Danny and wife Tawnia Christen, Marci and husband Rick Bowen, 20 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

No services are scheduled at this time. Local arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.

