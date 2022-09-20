Advertisement

William Albert Blackburn, Jr., age 82, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his home.

He was born on May 2, 1940, in Houston, Texas, to William Albert, Sr. and Juliette Blackburn.

Mr. Blackburn retired from the United States Navy as Master Chief Petty Officer where he served honorably. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and having the occasional breakfast with his buddies. One of his favorite past times was going to the yearly Navy Reunions with his family.

He was a wonderful and loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Shigeko Yagi Blackburn.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Lucia Blackburn; his son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Maria Blackburn; his grandson Weston Blackburn and his wife Makenzie and his second grandson Cole Blackburn; his sister-in-law and her husband, Ruth and Larry Cribbs; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Texarkana Funeral Home – Texarkana, Texas with Rev. William Burmester officiating.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM the day before the service.

Rosary will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 5:30 PM prior to the visitation.

Interment will be in Memorial Gardens – Texarkana, Arkansas under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home – Texas.

