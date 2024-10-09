Sponsor

Kenneth Ray Noiel

Kenneth was born September 16, 1958 to Leon and Earlene Noiel in Jefferson, Texas. Kenneth accepted Christ at an early age and joined St. Luke Baptist Church. Later in life he attended Unity Missionary Baptist Church. Kenneth belonged to the Liberty Eylau High School Class of 1976. His professional career spanned 20 years at JCM Industries where he retired in March 2021. Kenneth enjoyed being with family, singing, karate and joke telling. Kenneth was a die-hard Cowboy Fan.

Kenneth was preceded in death by the following family members: father, Leon Noiel, brothers, Calvin Lee Noiel, and Michael Leon Noiel.

Kenneth will be missed by his mother, Earlene Noiel; brother, Rev. Jared E. Noiel; sister- in- law, Mona Noiel; sons, Kenneth Ray Noiel Jr., Montague (Vince) Fezell; daughter, Zanicka( Nita) Fezell, mother of his son, Gail Fezell Noiel; niece, Crystal Noiel; nephew, Jared Noiel II and a host of family and friends. Visitation Wednesday, October 9, 2024 from 3:00-5:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Thursday, October 10, 2024 at 11:00 AM Oak Street Baptist Church 401 Waterall St. Texarkana, Texas with Minister Jared Noiel, Eulogist. Burial Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.