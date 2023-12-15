Sponsor

William Luther Royal, born to Willie J. (Billie) Royal and Alethia Moore Royal, led a life marked by dedication, service, and a blunt sense of humor.

Luther was baptized at an early age and honorably served in the Army for two years, embodying commitment to his country. Following his military service, he embarked on a remarkable 27-year career at Weyerhaeuser Paper Mill in Valliant, OK. Luther’s contributions extended beyond the workplace, as he passionately played baseball for Weyerhaeuser. Luther had a gift for bringing joy to those around him. His laughter resonated like a melody, creating cherished memories for all who had the privilege of knowing him.

A man of diverse passions, Luther found joy in the simplicity of life. He cherished his Keystone. Old cars held a special place in his heart, each one telling a story of adventure and nostalgia.Traveling was another adventure Luther embraced wholeheartedly. Exploring new places and creating memories with loved ones fueled his spirit. Beyond that, Luther was a culinary maestro, delighting in the art of cooking and sharing meals that brought people together.

Luther is proceeded in death by his parents, son; William LaDale Royal, brothers; Ira Royal Sr, Sylvester Royal, Willie Earl Royal, Laney Edward Royal and Joy Royal.

Luther will be remembered by

Daughters

Tina Royal-Leeper(late Keith) of Ashdown, AR

Kimberly Preston (Hurlen) of Edmond, OK

Thelma Wesley (Terry) of Hope, AR

Sons

Horace Lee Berry of Broken Bow, OK

Cornelius (Pete) Johnson (Nora) of Ashdown, AR

Willie W. Mack of Houston, TX

Siblings

Ricky Royal, Helen Ward, Winnie Hanley, Willie D. Wilder, Vickie Royal, Tollie Royal

14 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren

Friends

Donald Burris, Frank Turner, Jim Brown, Author (Buck) James, Courtney Roberts and Wilbur Johnson

Former Wife & Caregiver: Mittie Royal

Caregiver & friend: Ginger Baker

Viewing at St. Rest Baptist Church Ashdown, AR 10:00-11:00 AM and Funeral Service begins at 11:00 with Minister Nora Johnson, Eulogist. Burial in Piney Grove Cemetery under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

