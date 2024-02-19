Sponsor

James Vance Scott, a lifetime resident of the Pleasant Grove Community, passed away Saturday, February 17, 2024, at the age of 95. He was born August 29, 1928, in Texarkana, Texas, to Homer and Iva Marie Scott. He attended Pleasant Grove School and Texas High School and served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Vance retired from the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Texarkana after 44 years. To many, he was simply known as the “Coke Man.” He was a member of Northwood Presbyterian Church, formerly Moores-Chapel Church, since birth. Vance was a devoted member of not only his church but also the Northwood Cemetery. He was affectionately known as the “church handyman.” He was a member of the Texarkana Chapter of the Korean War Veterans and served as an officer on the board.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Shirley Kennedy Scott; parents, Homer and Iva Marie Scott; brothers, Ira Scott, Albert Scott, and Walter Scott; sisters, Elizabeth Scott Wilburn and Dorothy Scott Duncan. He is survived by brothers Ray Scott of Texarkana, Texas, Tommy Scott of Dallas, Texas, and sister Ruth Scott Middleton of Cleburne, Texas.

He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to three sons and daughters-in-law: Dan Scott (Pam), Randy Scott (Linda), and Mark Scott; one daughter and son-in-law, Patti Scott Finley (Jimmy) all of Texarkana; grandchildren Dana Scott Telg (Blair), Matthew Scott (Christina), Lance Scott (Kay Lynn), and Taylor Scott Kennedy (Charles); great-grandchildren Chapel Telg, Wright Telg, Ellis Anne Telg, Anna Kate Scott, and Aubrey Scott; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at Northwood Presbyterian Church, with services starting at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Northwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Northwood Cemetery Fund, 5800 Richmond Road, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.”