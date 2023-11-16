Sponsor

William T. Barber, Jr., age 72, of Texarkana Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, November 8, 2023, in Hospice of Texarkana’s Care Center. Mr. Barber was born March 20, 1951, in Texarkana, Arkansas. He retired from a building career in the Texarkana area. He was also a veteran

of the United States Marine Corps, having served in the Vietnam war, and was a member of Northern Hills Baptist Church.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, the outdoors, gardening, shooting guns, camping, hunting, and fishing and was a master craftsman. He was a loving father and husband that enjoyed teaching his family things that he knew how to do well.

He was preceded in death by his parents William Thomas Sr. and Dorothy Barber as well as a brother Harrell Wayne Barber.

He was survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Donita Barber, a daughter Lori and husband Doug Sherrill of Dahlonega, Georgia, and son Matt Barber and fiancé Stacy Lee Boyd of Texarkana, Texas; seven grandchildren, Trent & Lucas Barber of Frisco Texas and Bella Barber of Texarkana, Texas, Hannah, Stephen and Isaac Sherrill of Dahlonega, Georgia, Cassie and husband Jace Seabolt of Dahlonega, Georgia; one great-grandchild; and a number of other relatives.

Visitation for friends and family will be held Saturday, November 25, 2023, 2pm to 4pm at Northern Hills Baptist Church, 6000 Sammy Lane, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.