James Ray Francis, 83, was born on September 27, 1940.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda; two daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl Kelley (Gary), Tessa Ray (Rodney). James had two grandsons, Jacob Edwards and Matthew Ray (Nicole), and one great-grandson, Wyatt Ray. James had one brother, Dick Francis (Sandy).

He was preceded in death by his son, Bob Clark; sister, Judy Womack; and parents, Madeline and Jimmy Francis. James had a loving extended family and many wonderful friends.

An outdoorsman, James loved to hunt and fish, and being at his hunt club was his favorite place to be. He enjoyed telling stories and was always up for a good practical joke on unsuspecting friends and family. James was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church and an army veteran. He retired from GTE and enjoyed a second career as a contract engineer for various phone companies.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Highland Park Baptist Church or Dierksen Hospice.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd. with Bro. Kevin Myers officiating.

The family welcomes you to visit and remember James Francis at 10:00 AM, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.