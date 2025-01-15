Sponsor

Martha Crystal Brewington, of Texarkana, passed away on January 13, 2025.

Mrs. Brewington was born on December 29, 1942, to Flora and Dr. Clarence Winchester in Texarkana, AR.

She was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church and many other organizations including the American Legion Auxiliary (Eight and Forty), Literacy Council, Order of the Eastern Star, Arkansas State Employees Association, State Employees Political Action Committee, and the Arbor Day Foundation. She was also an Arkansas High School graduate, Class of 1960

In her free time, she enjoyed reading, but she spent most of her time volunteering at her church. She was active in teaching Sunday School classes as well as singing in the choir. She always dedicated her time to taking care of others, from her family, friends, classmates, and members at her church.

Mrs. Brewington is preceded in death by her husband, James Bradley Brewington, her parents, and three siblings, Dora Louise Pope, Pat Leroy Winchester, and Tom David Winchester.

Left to cherish her memory are her four children, Sarah Bales and husband David, Dana Surginer and husband Rodney, Bradley Brewington III and wife Ericka, and Elizabeth Powell and husband Justin; 10 grandchildren, Lauren (Randall), Jessica (Cody), Noah, Bradley, Savannah, James (Sarah), Andrew, Jackson, Joshua, and Jacob; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Letha Jo Winchester Musgrove; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Service Arrangements are Pending.