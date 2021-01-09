James Patrick Hickey

Advertisement

James P. Hickey, 79, of Earl, Arkansas passed away January 7, 2021. He was born April 18, 1941 to Thomas Francis and Marie Hickey in Boston, Massachusetts. He was a retired pastor and a member of Cornerstone Assembly of God.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Hickey; son, Matthew Hickey; parents; and a brother Thomas Hickey.

James leaves behind his son, Patrick Hickey of Chesapeake, Virginia; daughter, Mary Hickey of Earl, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Anna Nicole Hickey and James Cash Hickey.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Texarkana Funeral Home- Arkansas on Wednesday, January, 13, 2021.

Services will be 3:00 p.m., Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Olive Branch United Methodist Church with burial following at the Olive Branch Cemetery, Doddridge, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Voice of the Martyrs, PO Box 443, Bartlesville, Oklahoma, www.persecution.com

