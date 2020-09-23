Peak Fighting 5: THE GAUNTLET – Live MMA Action in Texarkana Saturday 26th

Advertisement
This night of live cage-fighting is set for Saturday the 26th at the Holiday Inn Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center, entering by the Holiday Springs Water Park.
Doors open at 6 p.m. fights begin at 7 p.m. This will be a Pro-Am event with fighters coming in from Houston, Longview, Dallas, and Plainview Texas as well Booneville, Hot Springs, and Monticello Arkansas.
6 Preliminary Events,
3 Fight Card Events,
1 Co-Main Event, and…
The Main Event
“Our main event for PF5 features Joseph ‘Ugly Man Joe’ and Tyler ‘Beowulf’ Jones. Holmes is out of Mesquite Texas and has fought in Bellator twice. He comes in with a 1-1 record. Tyler Jones, out of Booneville Arkansas, comes in with a 6-8 record and is ranked #106th US Southeast Pro Men’s Middleweight fighter by Tapology.com,” said Peak Fighting promoter Bryan Poe.
Tickets can be purchased at www.PeakFighting.com and seating is limited due to COVID restrictions. At this time there are only about 200 tickets left. Seating has been limited by half to allow for social distancing. Masks are required to enter and hand sanitizer will be provided.
BUY TICKETS HERE NOW!
