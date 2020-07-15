Twins Drop Heartbreaker with a Walk-Off in the 9th

Advertisement

-Written by Lincoln Revill, Director of Media for Texarkana Twins

The Twins played game 4 of the Hodgetown Throwdown last night against the Sod Squad. After a tough battle, and a couple of lead changes, the Squad took the game, winning 5-4.

The Squad started things early, scoring a run in the bottom of the first inning and taking the lead. The Twins didn’t take long to answer, scoring two runs in the top of the second after a 2-run bomb from Tyler Trovinger that hit off the batter’s eye in centerfield. The Squad would then score a run in the 4th, tying the game. Not long after that, Jake Slunder scored from third base and the Twins took a 3-2 lead. The Sod Squad then scored a run in the bottom of the 5th and tied the game, then took a one-run lead in the 6th inning. The Twins would score a run in the top of the 7th inning, tying the game at 4, and the game would remain tied until the 9th inning. The Squad loaded the bases in the bottom of the 9th, and then Jose Torres hit a single into left-center field and ended the game with a walk-off single.

Andrew Hernandez started things off on the bump for the Twins, throwing 3.1 innings and ending with 1 strikeout. Joel Barker came in and threw for the next 3.2 innings, striking out 3. Casey Rother came in to pitch in the 7th inning, and threw for two full innings, posting 2 strikeout. And Jackson Sioson finished the game for the Twins tonight, throwing in the 9th inning. Tyler Trovinger finished 2-4 with a 2-run home run and a single tonight. Jay French finished 1-5 with a single, Reed Spenrath and Charlie Welch both finished 1-4 with singles, with Spenrath finding home once. Camron Dollar finished 1-2 with a double, Austin Colon finished 1-2 with a single, and Jake Slunder finished 1-4 with a single. Slunder also reached home twice for the Twins tonight.

The twins continue their 6-game series with the Sod Squad Wednesday Evening at 7:05 p.m. The Twins next home game is Tuesday, July 21st, where they will play the Acadiana Cane Cutters. This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.

