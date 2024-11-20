Ex-Manager Accused Of Embezzling Over $100K From Texarkana KOA

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A former manager of a KOA campground in Texarkana has been charged with theft for allegedly more than $107,000 over a roughly 10-month period last year, according to court filings Tuesday in Bowie County.

Casey Don Raper, 35, allegedly helped himself to extra salary payments, forged checks from the business and used the company’s credit cards and bank accounts to supplement his income, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The alleged embezzlement reportedly occurred in 2023 between January and October. After Raper left his job in October 2023, the company – Texarkana KOA doing business as Luxury Lodges of Texas Inc. – conducted an audit which allegedly revealed the embezzlement. A review by a Texarkana Texas Police Dept. investigator of Casey’s banking records allegedly confirmed the thefts.

The investigator also noted that after Casey left his job at KOA, his bank balance had dropped to levels significantly lower than it had been while he was allegedly stealing from his employer.

Casey allegedly pocketed $107,583.44.

Casey has been charged with theft over $30,000 but under $150,000 in Bowie County. If convicted, he faces two to ten years in prison.

Arrest and bond information was not available for Casey on Tuesday. The case has been assigned to Fifth District Judge Bill Miller.