Texarkana woman gets life for human trafficking

NEW BOSTON, Texas: A Texarkana woman who profited from the prostitution of a 16-year-old runaway was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for human trafficking.

Linda Michelle “Gucci” Dooley, 38, provided drugs such as methamphetamine to the girl and posted ads for her services on skipthegames.com, a website routinely used in the sex trade. The girl lived with Dooley in a house on Waterman Street in Texarkana, Texas, from September 2018 until March 2019 when she was taken into state custody.

Bowie County First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp said that a woman who was a victim of sex trafficking as a child assisted law enforcement in locating the girl at Dooley’s residence.

Crisp said Dooley turned down an offer to plead guilty and receive a sentence of 20 years.

“The Bowie County District Attorney’s Office is thankful to the law enforcement agencies who worked so diligently to hold Linda Dooley accountable for her outrageous criminal behavior, specifically the Bowie County’s Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety,” Crisp said. “Because of their dedication, these victims got the justice they deserve and in doing so, a child predator is where she belongs.”

Assistant District Attorney Lauren Richards prosecuted the case with Crisp.

Dooley was represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office.

