Police Searching for Teen that Allegedly Shot Man at Sunset Apartments

About 8:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Texarkana, Texas Police received a call about a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Allen Lane. Police found a 22 year old man in one of the apartments there who had been shot in the arm and hip. He told police that he and his girlfriend were taking the trash out to the dumpster when Reginald “Macho” Sirls allegedly approached him and immediately started shooting at him without saying a word. Sirls then ran away on foot while the girlfriend called 911.

According to the victim, he and Sirls know each other very well and he even considered him a friend. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Thankfully, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Detectives obtained a felony Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon warrant for Sirls, who is 17 years old. Police are looking for him but have not been able to find him so far. If you see him out somewhere or know where he is, please call TTPD at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.