LCB Gangsters Accused Of Running Cash App Scheme In Bowie Lockup, Another CO Charged

TEXARKANA, Texas–Two alleged members of the Texarkana-based street gang Loyalty Cash Business have netted over $50,000 while behind bars in Bowie County by selling contraband to fellow inmates, according to official documents charging a correctional officer with helping in the scheme.

Alleged LCB gang members Vonquildric Abraham and Van Grissom are named in a probable cause affidavit which accuses former correctional officer Taleesia Nekole Morgan, 21, of supplying the inmates with contraband in exchange for money. Abraham, 31, has been held in the Bowie County jail on various felony charges since August 2021 and Grissom has been held there since June 2022, according to jail records.

While in custody, Abraham and Grissom allegedly managed to amass more than $50,000 through Cash App transactions. A cell phone seized from Abraham on Jan. 19 allegedly contained the “identifiers” of inmates who paid the alleged gang members for items including cell phones, phone chargers and synthetic marijuana, as well as text messages implicating correctional officers, including Morgan.

Texts detailing negotiations for a $600 payment from Abraham to Morgan for synthetic marijuana were allegedly found in the phone seized Jan. 19. Correctional staff were reportedly alerted that day that Abraham was posting on social media from behind bars and were able to catch him in possession of a contraband phone.

Morgan was arrested Monday on a charge of possession of prohibited items in a correctional facility and is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $50,000, court records show.

She is the second correctional officer to be arrested recently in connection with Abraham and contraband. Calyn Grace Parker, 21, was arrested on the evening of New Year’s Eve after a search allegedly revealed she was in possession of 53 grams of marijuana and a “large number of Kool cigarettes.”

Investigators determined the drugs and tobacco were meant for Abraham, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Parker’s case. Parker was arrested Jan. 31 and released Jan. 3 on a $30,000 bond, records show.

Abraham and Grissom have not been charged in connection with the allegations against Morgan or Parker.

Abraham and Grissom are both being held on multiple counts of engaging in organized criminal activity related to their alleged gang activities and both have been charged since their confinement began with possessing contraband in the jail.

The Bowie County District Attorney’s Office has charged more than a dozen people with ties to LCB with engaging in organized criminal activity related to a money laundering plot allegedly operated by the gang to legitimize the proceeds of drug trafficking, according to court records.

The gang formed multiple business entities which are registered with the Texas Secretary of State, including I-30 Cartel entertainment, under which the gang records rap music and videos that highlight and glorify a violent criminal lifestyle. Gang members allegedly formed entities including R&B Trucking, H&H Trucking and Hope’s Hauling to make it appear that the money earned from selling drugs came from honest business. According to records, the gang used a commercial truck to move pounds of marijuana and currency between Texarkana and states including California, Washington and Oregon.

The Texas Dept. of Public Safety recently added alleged LCB gang member Markeis Richardson, 36, to its list of 10 most wanted fugitives in the Lone Star State. The DPS website shows that there is a reward of up to $5,000 possible for a tip leading to his arrest and advises the public that Richardson should be considered armed and dangerous.

The gang was allegedly founded approximately two decades ago in Texarkana by juveniles who called themselves Lil’ Cuz Boys, according to court records which say the group later rebranded itself as Loyalty Cash Business.