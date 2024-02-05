AMS to Host Educational Presentation by CHSC Program at Central High Historic National Park Site

Sponsor

Arkansas Middle School (AMS) is thrilled to announce an exciting learning opportunity for our history students in collaboration with the Central High Historic National Park Site. The educational program, known as the CHSC program, is set to take place on Tuesday, February 6 at 10:00 a.m.

Sponsored by the Central High Historic National Park Site, the CHSC program will feature a presentation by a park ranger focusing on the historic events surrounding the Little Rock Nine. The Little Rock Nine played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement as the first African American students to integrate into Central High School in 1957.

The informative presentation is expected to last approximately 30 to 40 minutes, providing students with a valuable learning experience and insights into an important chapter of American history.

Following the presentation at AMS, an additional opportunity will be provided for students at Arkansas High School to hear the presentation later that afternoon at 3:15 p.m. For more information about the CHSC program and the Little Rock Nine, please visit the official website of the Little Rock Nine Historic National Park Site: https://www.nps.gov/chsc/index.htm.